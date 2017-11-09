Local ice rink to open for holiday season

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A local ice rink will have you skating through the winter season.

Five Rivers MetroParks Ice Rink will soon be open to the public the day after Thanksgiving.

Admission is $5 and rental skates will be $2 and there will also be season passes available for purchase online. You can click here to order online passes.

Below is information about opening weekend.

Friday, November 24 from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 25 from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Sunday, November 26 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

For more information about event click here.

Below are the times and dates the rink will be open for the 2017-2018 season.