Man arrested after chase in Riverside

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) — A man is behind bars after leading police on a chase in Riverside.

Police tried to make a traffic stop early on Thursday morning.

The car refused to stop, speeding away from officers.

Police chased the vehicle, before the chase ended on Neff Road near I-75.

The man driving the vehicle had warrants out for his arrest. Police took the man into custody.

Officers also found drugs inside vehicle.

A woman riding in that vehicle was pregnant. She was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Police didn’t say what charges the man would face. The incident remains under investigation.