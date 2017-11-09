Man arrested after chase in Riverside

Riverside Police arrest a man after a chase ended on Neff Road (Photo: Bear Everett)

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) — A man is behind bars after leading police on a chase in Riverside.

Police tried to make a traffic stop early on Thursday morning.

The car refused to stop, speeding away from officers.

Police chased the vehicle, before the chase ended on Neff Road near I-75.

The man driving the vehicle had warrants out for his arrest. Police took the man into custody.

Officers also found drugs inside vehicle.

A woman riding in that vehicle was pregnant. She was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Police didn’t say what charges the man would face. The incident remains under investigation.

 

 

