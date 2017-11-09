Officials move trailers stored as evidence in Pike County family killing

By Published:
Rhoden family members killed in the Pike County slayings on April 22, 2016/WCMH

WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) – Authorities in Ohio have moved four trailers being stored as evidence in the still-unsolved slaying of eight family members last year.

Officials in Pike County in the southern part of the state moved the trailers on Nov. 2 from a now-closed chemical company warehouse to a pole barn inside a Pike County Sheriff impound lot.

WCPO-TV in Cincinnati reports the move was made necessary by the chemical company’s impending bankruptcy and foreclosure.

Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says staff members took photos and video of the move to document that authorities had custody of the trailers the entire time.

No arrests have been made or suspects identified in the April 22, 2016 shooting deaths of eight members of the Rhoden family in the four trailers.

