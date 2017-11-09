Ohio authorities say shooting suspect killed self on I-75

Ronald Foster

CINCINNATI (AP) — Authorities say a man wanted for shooting at a police officer last weekend has fatally shot himself after crashing his vehicle during a police chase on Interstate 75 near Cincinnati.

Police say 32-year-old Ronald Foster fled after shooting at a Springfield Township officer Sunday in a grocery store parking lot. No one was injured in an exchange of gunfire.

Police monitoring a Cincinnati vehicle impound lot Wednesday afternoon reported seeing Foster, leading to a pursuit. Cincinnati police said Foster was found by officers with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head after he crashed on I-75.

The interstate’s southbound lanes were closed for hours, backing up traffic for miles on the busy artery near the Ohio River.

