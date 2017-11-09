OshKosh recalls Baby B’gosh jackets for choking risk

WHTM Staff Published: Updated:
Credit WHTM

ATLANTA (WHTM) – OshKosh is recalling thousands of Baby B’gosh quilted jackets because the snaps can detach and pose a choking hazard.

The company received three reports of snaps detaching, including one report of a child putting a detached snap in her mouth, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said Wednesday.

The safety commission said people should take the recalled jackets away from children and return them to any OshKosh or Carter’s store or contact OshKosh for a full refund in the form of a $34 gift card for an infant size or $36 gift card for a toddler size.

The jackets were sold in pink and gray between August 2017 and September 2017.

Only jackets with the style numbers and UPC codes listed below are included in the recall. The style number can be found on the front of the care tag sewn on the inside of the jacket, and the UPC number can be found on the back of the tag.

Related Posts

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s