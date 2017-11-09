Outdoor warning siren policy updated

Related Coverage Sounding the sirens: Keeping people safe

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) Outdoor warning sirens are used in situations like the one we saw Sunday to alert people outside severe weather is occurring.

Back in May 2 News found out some people in Montgomery County may hear sirens when there is no threat at all. But after our report, emergency officials decided the policy needed an update.

When it comes to tornado sirens you want them to go off in areas where there’s an actual emergency. But what we found earlier this year – they were going off when there wasn’t a threat. Now, to make sure people really heed the warnings, the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center is making a change.

Outdoor warning sirens are used to alert us if severe weather is occurring.

Here at the regional dispatch center sirens for seven communities are activated during severe weather. An old policy listed if any part of Montgomery County was under a tornado warning all sirens would be activated even if there was no threat to some of the communities.

Back in May Captain Jay Wheeler told us “It’s a better safe than sorry policy when it comes to these and we just have to. To make sure we don’t miss anything. Just do them all at once.”

But now that thinking is changing. Captain Wheeler says during the summer he met with local fire and police chiefs to update the policy and even reached out to a different state for ideas.

“I contacted a county in Oklahoma that has a similar situation to us, they have a four county area. They broke theirs up into 15 different sectors. We don’t have that need or that many sirens so we did the two,” Wheeler said.

The county is now broken up into two sectors using US 35 as a dividing line. Sector one covers areas north of US 35 and sector two is for areas south of US 35. If a tornado warning is issued and it covers sector one only the sirens in sector one will be sounded.

The change means if you hear a siren, there’s an emergency.

“We changed it with the times when the National Weather Service issues the polygon they’re not issuing an area anymore. So we’re not crying wolf by setting them in an area that’s not affected by the weather,” Wheeler explained.

The new policy went into effect on November 3rd. Every employee at the Regional Dispatch Center has to review the new policy and sign off they have read it.