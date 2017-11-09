Police Officers honored by Congress

2 NEWS App users click here to watch



WASHINGTON (WDTN) – U.S. Capitol Police Officers will be presented with the Medal of Honor Thursday in Washington.

Congress is honoring the officers for stopping the shooting at a baseball practice in June.

Republican Whip Steve Scalise and four others were injured when a gunman opened fire on a Republican baseball practice in nearby Alexandria, Virginia. U.S. Capitol Police and other officers returned fire and killed the gunman. The rifle-wielding attacker had nursed grievances against President Donald Trump and the GOP.