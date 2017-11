TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — A man will have to appear in court after an incident at a Trotwood convenience store.

Police responded to the Speedway on Olive Road near Shiloh Springs around 1:45 a.m. on Thursday on reports of a robbery.

Officers arrived and detained the suspect. After investigating, officers determined the man shoplifted something from the store.

He was issued a summons to appear in court.

No one was hurt during the incident.