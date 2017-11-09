Substitute teacher charged with sexual battery released from jail

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The substitute teacher accused of inappropriate behavior has been released from jail.

Madeline Marx, 23, is no longer listed as an inmate in the Montgomery County Jail. Records indicate she has to live with her father while her case is pending.

Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck Jr. said Thursday felony charges have been filed against the substitute teacher for Kettering and Oakwood schools. She faces two counts of sexual battery.

Kettering School staff members became aware of a possible inappropriate sexual relationship between Marx and students. According to a police report, one incident happened in September and another in June.

Marx has no prior criminal record.

She was arrested Wednesday.

