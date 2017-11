DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck Jr. said Thursday felony charges have been filed against the substitute teacher for Kettering and Oakwood schools.

The Montgomery County Prosecutors charged 23-year-old Madeline Marx with two counts of sexual battery.

