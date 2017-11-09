Teen missing for over a month found safe

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – After a teen had been missing for over a month, the girl was found safe and made contact with her mother.

The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office released a missing juvenile alert for Alexis Dixon on October 6.

In a press release from the sheriff’s office Thursday, it said Alexis told her mother she was safe and she is being taken to the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers say there is an on-going investigation.

