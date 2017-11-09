Teen missing for over a month found safe

By Published:
Champaign County Sheriff's Office

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – After a teen had been missing for over a month, the girl was found safe and made contact with her mother.

The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office released a missing juvenile alert for Alexis Dixon on October 6.

READ MORE: Champaign Co. Sheriff reports missing juvenile

In a press release from the sheriff’s office Thursday, it said Alexis told her mother she was safe and she is being taken to the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers say there is an on-going investigation.

2 NEWS is following this story and we will keep you updated with the latest information as it is available.

