The Spicy Olive Cranberry Pear Gorgonzola Cheese Salad

1 package mixed field greens

5 oz. crumbled gorgonzola cheese

1/4 cup toasted walnuts

1/4 cup dried cranberries and/or 1 pear, diced

Dressing:

1/4 cup The Spicy Olive’s Cranberry Pear white balsamic vinegar

1/4 cup The Spicy Olive’s Blood Orange olive oil

Place mixed greens in a serving bowl. Top with cheese, walnuts, and cranberries/

pears. Whisk together the balsamic vinegar and olive oil and pour over salad. Toss and

serve.

