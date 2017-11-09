The Spicy Olive Cranberry Pear Gorgonzola Cheese Salad
1 package mixed field greens
5 oz. crumbled gorgonzola cheese
1/4 cup toasted walnuts
1/4 cup dried cranberries and/or 1 pear, diced
Dressing:
1/4 cup The Spicy Olive’s Cranberry Pear white balsamic vinegar
1/4 cup The Spicy Olive’s Blood Orange olive oil
Place mixed greens in a serving bowl. Top with cheese, walnuts, and cranberries/
pears. Whisk together the balsamic vinegar and olive oil and pour over salad. Toss and
serve.
