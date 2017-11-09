WATCH: Rural Mercer County residents unite after tornadoes rip through farms

CELINA/MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – As power is restored, Celina residents are now focusing on clean up after two tornadoes rip through Mercer County last Sunday.

The tornadoes caused significant damage to farms in the countryside.

“When It happened I got the call. He says it’s all gone. That’s what my uncle said. It’s all gone,” said Keith Vian.

2 News Reporter Ethan Fitzgerald asked, “What’s going through your head when he says that.”

“Like he’s not completely telling you the truth. Like there’s no way it can be that way,” said Vian.

It can be and it was for Vian. What his uncle told him over the phone was all truth.

The family’s livelihood – gone when the tornadoes touched down and destroyed their crops and their hog barn.

After hearing about what happened, friends and complete strangers immediately offered help.

“You didn’t have to ask. They called us. Like hey we will be there. It’s all you can ask for,” said Vian.

Volunteer crews plan on going farm to farm, helping neighbors get back on their feet.