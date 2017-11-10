Child injured in shooting at Trotwood home

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are on the hunt for the suspects who opened fire inside a Trotwood home – injuring a child and three men.

It happened just after 1:30am at a home near Olive Road and Carmin Avenue, Friday.

Police say the child was grazed by a bullet. The child was taken to Dayton Children’s with non life threatening injuries.

The three men who were shot were taken to hospital in serious condition.

Chief Erik Wilson said a fight broke out, inside the home. Police believes the suspects and the victims might know each other.

“Somebody came to the house knocked on the door – possible someone they knew,” Wilson said. “And once they came inside an altercation ensued and the individuals were shot multiple times.”

Wilson said there were several eople inside the home when shots rang out and those witnesses are cooperating with police.

Neighbors in the area did not want to appear on camera but said they were shocked by news that a child had been hit by a bullet.

One neighbor said she has called 911 on that house before after hearing loud arguments and screeching tires in the middle of the night.

“We just could see the red lights,” the neighbor said. “We saw the ambulances leave. We were asleep when all of this started and all of red light woke us up.

“It makes me sick to my stomach. That’s the one thing people have called on, is that there’s children over there.”

Chief Wilson said police are familiar with the home. He said officers have been called to the this house, several times in the past.