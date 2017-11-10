Crews battle fire at old Hewitt Soap Factory location

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Multiple fire crews are at the old Hewitt Soap Factory in Dayton battling a fire.

Firefighters responded to a call after 6 a.m. on Friday after flames and smoke were seen shooting from the building.

Once initial crews got on the scene, they called for more assistance.

Multiple crews are on scene near the intersection of Linden Avenue and South Torrence Street.

Soap production at the factory stopped in 2005.

This is the second time the factory has caught fire. It was destroyed by flames in December 2016 and was supposed to be demolished.

2 NEWS has a crew on scene and we’ll provide updates on air and online as the story develops.