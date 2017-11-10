Firefighters battle two blazes a mile apart

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton firefighters spent hours in the evening Thursday and during the day Friday getting two massive fires under control that were located about a mile apart.

The first blaze broke out at the Food for Less grocery store on East Third Street around 8:40 p.m. Thursday night. The other fire began shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday at the former Hewitt Soap Company factory, according to officials. Both buildings were destroyed and had to be demolished.

Battling both blazes simultaneously was “very taxing” for crews in East Dayton, said Jeff Payne, director chief for the Dayton Fire Department.

“All but three pieces of equipment is committed to either [the soap factory] fire or what’s left of the fire, grocery store on Third Street,” Payne said Friday.

Eight to nine crews were called to the blaze at the former soap factory, Payne said. That came as crews were still on scene of the Food for Less fire about a mile away.

“We actually still had four crews still on the scene for that when this came in,” he said at the site of the former soap factory. “When they dispatched a second alarm for this, they released two crews from that fire.”

Firefighters worked at both scenes for hours overnight and into the day. While the cold weather did not cause any problems, Payne said, a big struggle was getting enough water to fight each blaze due to old water mains.

“The city’s in the process of replacing a lot of the older water mains,” he said. “So we have had a history of less water than what we really need.”

Firefighters are still investigating the cause of both fires, which includes looking into whether or not the two fires are connected, Payne said.