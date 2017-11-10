First responders consider more precautions answering overdose calls

Fairborn Police Department

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – First responders in Fairborn say they take precautions like wearing gloves on all overdose calls. But now – they’re considering taking those protections a step further.

It’s a call police say has become too routine saving someone after a drug overdose. But this time a person treating the patient, also became a patient.

City Manager, Rob Anderson, says for these calls paramedics often respond in two-person crews.

“Both the person who went on the initial overdose call and then his partner in the car and he treated both of those flawlessly,” Anderson said.

“The drugs out there come in many different forms, and it’s tough to spot them all the time,” Fairborn Fire Department Division Chief Dave Reichert.

Reichert says with opioids being mixed together and becoming more powerful – it’s not as easy to spot powerful substances such as fentanyl – that can cause a first responder to overdose.

“Does that mean that they do wear masks when they go in, eye protection, on all calls when it comes to overdose or suspected? It absolutely may,” Reichert said.

It’s those kinds of changes first responders in Fairborn are now considering. Police say with greater access to narcan doesn’t lower the risks for first responders. They’re now trying to figure out what kinds of protections are practical.

“It’s becoming an issue. I don’t know that we have big enough cars to carry all of the protective equipment we really need.” Fairborn Police Department Operations Captain Terry Bennington said.

