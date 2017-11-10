Local community to host Veterans Day ceremony

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – A local city is hosting a ceremony Saturday to honor the men and women of our country.

The City of Centerville and the Centerville Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9550 are saluting the men and women who have served in our country in the military.

Centerville Mayor Brooks Compton is expected to speak as well as keynote speaker Col. Lori Winn, commander of 88th Communications Group at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Local students will also participate in the ceremony either by singing, playing music, or reciting the Pledge of Allegiance

The ceremony will take place Saturday, November 11 at 11:00 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial at Stubbs Park.