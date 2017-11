DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A local group is hosting a project to help out senior citizens this holiday season.

Life Essentials will be having its annual Socks for Seniors drive, where community members donate new socks to give to senior citizens at local nursing homes.

Last year the group donated at least 3,000 pairs of new socks to those in need.

The sock drive is October 31 to December 5 and you can send your donations to Life Essentials building or the First American Title Company.