MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) — Middletown Middle School will be closed on Friday.

The school says the closure is due to a power outage.

*UPDATE* Due to an underground cable shortage, the Middle School has no power. We are closing school for students at the MS only for today, 11/10. Teachers will report to central office. @MMSMiddies @MCSDSuper — Middletown Schools (@MiddletownOH) November 10, 2017

All other Middletown City Schools will be open on Friday.

