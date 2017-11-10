Netflix scraps Louis C.K. stand up special

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 22: Louis C.K. attends Tribeca TV Festival's sneak peek of Better Things at Cinepolis Chelsea on September 22, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for Tribeca TV Festival)

NEW YORK (AP) — Netflix has scrapped plans for an upcoming Louis C.K. stand up special in light of five women’s allegations of sexual misconduct against the comedian.

The streaming service says it finds the allegations in the story published in the New York Times on Thursday “disturbing.”

Netflix on Friday cited “unprofessional and inappropriate behavior with female colleagues” as the reason for not producing the special. It would have been the network’s second stand up special with C.K.

Numerous projects have been shelved due to the accusations, including release of C.K.’s feature film “I Love You, Daddy,” and HBO has removed his work from its on demand video streaming service.

C.K. has not commented publicly on the allegations.

