VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – The Trotwood-Madison Rams played against the Dunbar Wolverines Friday.

It was a tough start for the wolverines Friday night.

The snap goes over the punters head and the rams get a safety making it 2-0 Trotwood.

Now it’s the rams offense on the move, goes up the middle, spins and picks up big yards,first down trotwood.

That sets up this one yard touchdown run making it 8 to 0 rams out in front.

Trotwood would hold on to the lead and win the game 64 to 26.