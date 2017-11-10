Police: Ohio man who started fatal fire won’t be charged

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Police in central Ohio say a man who accidentally caused a fatal fire won’t face criminal charges after investigators couldn’t determine whether he was impaired by marijuana at the time.

The Westerville police and fire departments issued a joint statement Thursday that says findings from an investigation of the fire that killed 17-year-old Hannah Sarver in September “did not meet the standards for criminal charges.”

Sarver’s mother, her roommate and the roommate’s 20-year-old son escaped the blaze.

The Columbus Dispatch reports Westerville police Lt. Charles Chandler says the fire started after the 20-year-old began cooking french fries in the kitchen and then fell asleep in the basement.

Chandler says that while the man tested positive for marijuana, investigators couldn’t show how impaired he was when the fire started.

