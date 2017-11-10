St. Peter School honors local heroes for Veterans Day

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — St. Peter School held a Veterans Day celebration on Friday for local heroes who have served our country.

“Every veteran would say it’s a privilege to serve their country and to defend it,” says Ret. USAF Lt. Col. Manny Torres.

One by one they filed past each other much like reporting for duty, but this time, honored as part of St. Peter School’s Veterans Day program.

“The veterans actually get to stand up and speak,” says eighth grade teacher Kelly Kadel, whose father is a veteran. “I’m so proud of my dad. He was a captain in the Army.”

Dozens of veterans packed the gym with hundreds of students celebrating their service.

“Some I’m sure don’t even understand the celebration,” states Major Jeff Marsh. “But I think it means a lot to the vets.”

With badges of honor proudly displayed, some of their emotional scars remain hidden.

“I think we all love our country, so much, that we would do anything to keep it free,” says Torres holding back tears.

Cathy Singleton is a daughter, wife, and mother to veterans.

“I believe it is in our blood,” she says.

Kristin Donohoo’s father fought in Vietnam. The ceremony comes on the heels of their return from the Honor Flight.

“The best part of my trip was to go with my dad and see the Vietnam Wall and to watch him remember,” says Donohoo.

“I was one of the lucky ones coming back,” admits Ret. Army Staff Sgt. David Gannon who served in Vietnam.

As they remember those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice, those who have served have a message for those still fighting.

“Remember our veterans that are deployed,” states Charles Fikes who was a sergeant in the Air Force. “God bless them.”