Three adults, one child shot in Trotwood

By Published:
Police investigate two shooting scenes on Olive Road in Trotwood (Photo: Bear Everett)

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — Three adults and one child were shot at two different locations in Trotwood early on Friday morning.

Police responded to a shooting call in the 100 block of Olive Road, near Carmin Avenue, just after 1:30 a.m. on Friday.

When officers arrived, they found two shooting scenes at houses just across the street from one another.

Three adults were shot. All three victims were taken to Miami Valley Hospital. Police haven’t released their conditions.

A child was also shot. The child was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital. Police say the child’s injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

Police say no suspects are in custody yet.

2 NEWS has a crew at the scene and we’ll provide updates on air and online as the story develops.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s