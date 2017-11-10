Three adults, one child shot in Trotwood

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — Three adults and one child were shot at two different locations in Trotwood early on Friday morning.

Police responded to a shooting call in the 100 block of Olive Road, near Carmin Avenue, just after 1:30 a.m. on Friday.

When officers arrived, they found two shooting scenes at houses just across the street from one another.

Three adults were shot. All three victims were taken to Miami Valley Hospital. Police haven’t released their conditions.

A child was also shot. The child was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital. Police say the child’s injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

Police say no suspects are in custody yet.

