Veterans Day activities and special offers for military members

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Veterans Day is Saturday, November 11 and people across the Miami Valley are honoring veterans in many different ways. Make sure to bring a military ID to all the events.
Here are some events veterans, active military personnel and their families can attend this weekend:
What: Primanti Bros. offering free Almost Famous sandwich to veterans and active military members.
When: Saturday, November 11
Where: 2430 North Fairfield Road
What: ‘Plane Talks’ to commemorate Veterans Day
When: Saturday, November 11
Where: National Air Force Museum
What: Veterans and Active Military will receive a free You Pick Two deal from Panera
When: Friday, November 10
Where: All local Panera locations. Click here to view all locations.
*****You must be dining in to receive this deal.
What: Veterans can receive a free Frisch’s sandwich
When: Saturday, November 11
Where: Any location in Dayton, Cincinnati or Columbus
*****You must be dining in to receive this deal.
What: Dunkin’ Donuts is handing out free donuts while supplies last.
When: Saturday, November 11
Where: All Dayton and Cincinnati locations. To view all locations click here.
What: Newport Aquarium offering free admission
When: Friday, November 10 – Sunday, November 12
Where: Newport Aquarium
*** Family members can receive a military discount: $3 off adult tickets and $2 off child tickets.
What: Free admission to Reds Hall of Fame and Museum
When: Friday, November 10 to Sunday, November 12
Where: Reds Hall of Fame and Museum