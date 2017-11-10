Veterans Day activities and special offers for military members

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  Veterans Day is Saturday, November 11 and people across the Miami Valley are honoring veterans in many different ways. Make sure to bring a military ID to all the events.

Here are some events veterans, active military personnel and their families can attend this weekend:

What: Primanti Bros. offering free Almost Famous sandwich to veterans and active military members.

When: Saturday, November 11

Where: 2430 North Fairfield Road

 

What: ‘Plane Talks’ to commemorate Veterans Day

When: Saturday, November 11

Where: National Air Force Museum

 

What: Veterans and Active Military will receive a free You Pick Two deal from Panera

When: Friday, November 10

Where: All local Panera locations. Click here to view all locations.

*****You must be dining in to receive this deal.

 

What: Veterans can receive a free Frisch’s sandwich

When: Saturday, November 11

Where: Any location in Dayton, Cincinnati or Columbus

*****You must be dining in to receive this deal.

 

What: Dunkin’ Donuts is handing out free donuts while supplies last.

When: Saturday, November 11

Where: All Dayton and Cincinnati locations. To view all locations click here.

 

What: Newport Aquarium offering free admission

When: Friday, November 10 – Sunday, November 12

Where: Newport Aquarium

*** Family members can receive a military discount: $3 off adult tickets and $2 off child tickets.

What: Free admission to Reds Hall of Fame and Museum

When: Friday, November 10 to Sunday, November 12

Where: Reds Hall of Fame and Museum

