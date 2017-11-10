Woodland Lights celebrating 25th anniversary as holiday staple

By Published: Updated:
Volunteers are stringing decorations and displays for Woodland Lights in Washington Township November 10th, 2017.

 

WASHINGTON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – The trees at Countryside Park still look fall-like, but volunteers were busy Friday turning the park into a winter wonderland.

The annual Woodland Lights celebration surrounding the Washington Township Rec Center starts Friday, November 24th.

Luminaries line the paths and holiday displays encircle the eight acre park during a month of months and activities. The festival boasts musical acts, carnival rides, carriage rides and concessions and Santa Claus makes an appearance in his log cabin every evening.

This is Woodland Lights’ 25th year and organizers say the event continues to grow.

“It’s a joint effort and it still remains the best way we can say thank you to the residents of the community,” said Washington Township Recreation Facilities Director Mark Metzger.

Metzger says this year the festival is expanding its food options, offering more frequent carriage rides and featuring music throughout the park. Grinchworld has been expanded and improved this year so visitors will feel like they’re walking through the “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” storybook.

Here’s the schedule for Woodland Lights 2017:

Weekends (Friday-Sunday):
November 24 – December 3: Open 6-9 pm

Nightly:
December 8 – December 30: Open 6-9 pm

General admission is $8. You can purchase tickets at the gate or online here.

You can find more details here.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s