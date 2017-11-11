Brookville man killed after crashing into semi trailer on I-70

WDTN Staff Published: Updated:

BROOKVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – A man dies after crashing into the back of a semi trailer in Brookville.

According to Sgt. Jeff Kramer of the Dayton post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a pick-up truck lost control while exiting the westbound side of I-70 at Arlington Road and hit the back of a trailer parked on the ramp just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

The driver of the pick-up, identified at 45-year-old Ronald Salyer of Brookvile, died at the scene.

The driver of the semi was not hurt.

The crash is under investigation.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s