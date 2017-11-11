Brookville man killed after crashing into semi trailer on I-70

BROOKVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – A man dies after crashing into the back of a semi trailer in Brookville.

According to Sgt. Jeff Kramer of the Dayton post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a pick-up truck lost control while exiting the westbound side of I-70 at Arlington Road and hit the back of a trailer parked on the ramp just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

The driver of the pick-up, identified at 45-year-old Ronald Salyer of Brookvile, died at the scene.

The driver of the semi was not hurt.

The crash is under investigation.