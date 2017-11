Temperatures will continue to be well below average today. Add in only a slight breeze and it will feel like it is only in the upper 20s this afternoon.

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and chilly. High 38

TONIGHT: Thickening clouds. Not as cold. Low 30

SUNDAY: Mainly cloudy. Chance of showers. High 45

Temperatures moderate some for the week ahead. Dry weather will start out the work week and some sunshine will return.