Foodbank to help those affected by Food For Less fire

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Foodbank announced Saturday it will help those affected by the fire that destroyed the Food for Less grocery store.

The Foodbank will operate three distributions in Dayton over the next two weeks:

– November 13th from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Greater St. John Mobile Farmer’s Market located at 4200 Germantown Pike.

– November 13th from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church located at 27 North Gettysburg

– November 21st from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at The Foodbank located at 56 Armor Place.

“The Foodbank recognizes the struggles that many families in our community face. When living on a limited income it is difficult to get the food needed to feed your family. Those impacted by the Food for Less fire face even greater difficulty with the loss of their local grocer.” says Michelle Riley, Foodbank CEO.

Distributions are open to families living in the 45403 and surrounding zip codes. Clients must provide proof of residence and qualify for food assistance.

The popular grocery store was destroyed by fire Friday. The cause still under investigation.