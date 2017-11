(WDTN) – Kroger is bringing in new employees to help for the holidays.

The grocer is holding a hiring event Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at all of its Dayton locations.

800 positions are available, including third shift, at all Kroger locations in a variety of departments.

The company is looking to hire 14,000 part-time and seasonal workers across the U.S. this holiday season.