Local vets honored at Centerville’s Veterans Day ceremony

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Dozens of people filled Stubbs Park in Centerville Saturday for their annual Veterans Ceremony, honoring men and women who have served in our armed forces.

“It is truly a privilege,” Colonel Lori Winn said. “And an honor in representing the United States Air Force and honoring our phenomenal veterans.”

Colonel Winn with Wright Patterson Air Force delivered the keynote address Saturday.

“Armistice Day as it’s commemoration was originally proclaimed,” Colonel Winn said. “Recognized the seize fire was signed during World War I, putting an end to hostilities on November 11, 1918.”

The ceremony included singing from Cline Elementary Fourth Grade class, along with special honor guard presentation by the Washington Township Fire Department and Centerville Police Department’s honor guards.

Saturday’s ceremony is a community tradition in Centerville that’s been going on for more than 20 years. Centerville Mayor Brooks Compton says the city is proud to be able to host this event every year.

“It’s a big event,” Mayor Brooks Compton said. “It’s grown bigger every year. We really appreciate all the veterans do for us. It’s our one day opportunity to honor them and we really respect them and honor them every day.”

The Mayor added he was glad to see such a large despite the cold temperatures Saturday.

 

