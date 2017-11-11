Traffic stop leads to large meth bust in Clark County

Source: Clark County Sheriff's Office

NEW CARLISLE, Ohio (WDTN) – A traffic stop leads to a large meth bust in Clark County.

According to a press release from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy pulled over a car late Friday morning.

A large quantity of evidence was found in the car leading to two people being charged with several drug possession offenses.

As a result of what was found in the vehicle, deputies obtained a warrant to search a New Carlisle home.

At the house, they found 2.5 to 2.8 pounds of methamphetamine, a firearm and ammunition, evidence of drug trafficking and drug paraphernalia.

No arrests were made at the home.

