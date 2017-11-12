Butler Twp. house fire kill one, injures another

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A house fire in Butler Township kills one person and injures another.

Crews were called to Little York Road just before 10:30 Saturday.

They arrived to find the home fully engulfed.

According to Battalion Chief Dan Alig, a woman was able to make it out safely.

But flames kept the firefighters from rescuing a man who was still inside. After the fire was extinguished, the Montgomery County Corner removed the body.

The woman was taken to Miami Valley Hospital where she is expected to recover.

The house is a total loss.

The cause is under investigation.