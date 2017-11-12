Butler Twp. house fire kill one, injures another

WDTN Staff Published:

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A house fire in Butler Township kills one person and injures another.

Crews were called to Little York Road just before 10:30 Saturday.

They arrived to find the home fully engulfed.

According to Battalion Chief Dan Alig, a woman was able to make it out safely.

But flames kept the firefighters from rescuing a man who was still inside. After the fire was extinguished, the Montgomery County Corner removed the body.

The woman was taken to Miami Valley Hospital where she is expected to recover.

The house is a total loss.

The cause is under investigation.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s