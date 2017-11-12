Ohio lawmaker seeks to make it harder for issues approval

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio state lawmaker wants to make it more difficult to put constitutional amendments before voters, saying the goal is to keep out-of-state interests out of Ohio politics.

The resolution would amend the Ohio constitution to increase the number of signatures needed to get an item on the ballot.

Republican State Rep. Niraj Antani of Miamisburg made the proposal a week before the Nov. 7 election.

The resolution also would increase the vote total needed to pass from a majority to 60 percent of the vote.

The measure would ban campaigns from paying people who collect signatures for ballot petitions. Ohio had a similar ban that was struck down as unconstitutional in 2006.

The proposal has not yet been scheduled for a hearing in the legislature.