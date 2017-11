FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Several people were injured in a stabbing overnight at a Fairfield nightclub, officials said.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday at El Centenario in the 3200 block of Dixie Highway, officials said.

Authorities said that shots were fired inside of the club, but all of the injuries appear to be stab wounds.

Police have not released the number of victims or their conditions. They were taken to Atrium Medical Center for treatment.