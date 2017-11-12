Showers developing today.

A weak storm system will affect the Miami Valley today. This system will bring in areas showers. Temperatures will continue to stay below average. Areas to the north may see a few flakes of snow at the start of the event and before the precipitation ends tonight.

TODAY: Mainly cloudy. Chance of showers. A few rain/snow showers possible far north. High 45

TONIGHT: Showers ending. A few snowflakes possible north before the precipitation ends. Low 34

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 48

Temperatures moderate some for the week ahead. Next storm system moves in on Wednesday.