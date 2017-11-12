Showers developing today.

By Published: Updated:

A weak storm system will affect the Miami Valley today.  This system will bring in areas showers.  Temperatures will continue to stay below average.  Areas to the north may see a few flakes of snow at the start of the event and before the precipitation ends tonight.

TODAY: Mainly cloudy.  Chance of showers.  A few rain/snow showers possible far north. High 45

TONIGHT:  Showers ending.  A few snowflakes possible north before the precipitation ends. Low 34

MONDAY:  Mostly cloudy.  High 48

Temperatures moderate some for the week ahead.  Next storm system moves in on Wednesday.

Related Posts

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s