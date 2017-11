DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Darke County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a rollover crash.

Crews were called to Jaysville St. John’s Road north of Weaver’s Ft. Jefferson Road around 4:45 a.m. Saturday on reports of an accident with entrapment.

Deputies say a car went off the road, hit a guardrail before going airborne into a utility pole. The car ended up on it’s top.

The female driver and a female passenger were taken by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital where they are listed as stable.