Wright State administration says no faculty strike imminent

Associated Press Published:
WSU

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Wright State University’s administration says a strike is not imminent even though the faculty union has set up the process that would allow them to strike if a contract isn’t reached.

The Wright State chapter of the American Association of University Professors union recently passed an amendment to its constitution to allow a strike. A union leader says the faculty had never needed a strike procedure. Negotiations have been stalled since March.

The union’s contract expired in June and a fact finding report is scheduled for January. The previous contract remains in effect for now.

The administration says there has never been a strike at Wright State and one isn’t imminent.

The union says a strike would be a last resort.

