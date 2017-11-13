Beavercreek Twp. residents voice opinion on approved medical marijuana cultivation

BEAVERCREEK TWP, Ohio (WDTN) – Residents in and around Beavercreek Township are voicing their opinions on medical marijuana.

The township already approved one potential cultivation site.

Monday, they had dispensaries on their agenda.

There are more than 50,000 residents in Beavercreek Township.

The meeting not only attracted locals but also people from far as Dublin, Ohio.

More than 10 people took the stand, defending their stance on medical marijuana.

“My friend that expired, lived in Colorado. The whole area has changed due to the production and legalization of marijuana,” said Harold Miller.

Back in June, township trustees approved a zoning ordinance that would allow a single cultivation operation at Siebenthaler Farms.

“This is not a normal greenhouse. They are a huge industrial building with multiple fans that go 24/7,” said one neighbor.

The agenda called for new business, specifically in regards to medical marijuana dispensaries. Not the already approved cultivation aspect of the debate.

Many in attendance said they were already upset about the approval of cultivation.

Not everyone disagrees.

“Eventually, my doctor prescribed me medical marijuana as a means fire to handle the stress. Because of that, I was able to drastically cut down on my alcohol consumption. Eliminating the physical damage,” said Kaden Sweet.

The approved cultivation site would take up close to 10 acres of an 180 acre property.

The trustees meeting was not technically a public meeting, so trustees did not immediately answer public questions.

