Dayton Police release numbers of red light camera warnings

By Published: Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  The red light camera warning period ended November 1 and now the Dayton Police Department released the numbers of recorded speed violations from two areas in Dayton.

The Dayton Police Department issued citations if there was clear evidence from the right light cameras of a speed violation.

You can see the breakdown of the numbers from the red light cameras at Riverside Drive and North James H. McGee Boulevard.

Riverside Drive (near Knecht Avenue)

Total vehicles: 149,099

Total above posted speed limit: 122,625

Total vehicles eligible for warning letter: 10,514

Total warnings sent: 9,442

North James H. McGee Boulevard

Total vehicles: 237,603

Total above posted speed limit: 150,120

Total vehicles eligible for warning letter: 9,948

Total warnings sent: 8,513

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s