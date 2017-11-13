Dayton Police release numbers of red light camera warnings

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The red light camera warning period ended November 1 and now the Dayton Police Department released the numbers of recorded speed violations from two areas in Dayton.
The Dayton Police Department issued citations if there was clear evidence from the right light cameras of a speed violation.
You can see the breakdown of the numbers from the red light cameras at Riverside Drive and North James H. McGee Boulevard.
Riverside Drive (near Knecht Avenue)
Total vehicles: 149,099
Total above posted speed limit: 122,625
Total vehicles eligible for warning letter: 10,514
Total warnings sent: 9,442
North James H. McGee Boulevard
Total vehicles: 237,603
Total above posted speed limit: 150,120
Total vehicles eligible for warning letter: 9,948
Total warnings sent: 8,513