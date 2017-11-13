Dayton Police release numbers of red light camera warnings

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The red light camera warning period ended November 1 and now the Dayton Police Department released the numbers of recorded speed violations from two areas in Dayton.

The Dayton Police Department issued citations if there was clear evidence from the right light cameras of a speed violation.

You can see the breakdown of the numbers from the red light cameras at Riverside Drive and North James H. McGee Boulevard.

Riverside Drive (near Knecht Avenue)

Total vehicles: 149,099

Total above posted speed limit: 122,625

Total vehicles eligible for warning letter: 10,514

Total warnings sent: 9,442

North James H. McGee Boulevard

Total vehicles: 237,603

Total above posted speed limit: 150,120

Total vehicles eligible for warning letter: 9,948

Total warnings sent: 8,513