Doctor from Springfield Twp. shot, killed outside Cleveland-area hospital

MASSILLON, Ohio (WKBN/AP) – WKBN learned a doctor shot and killed in a Massillon, Ohio parking lot Monday afternoon was a Springfield High School and Youngstown State graduate.

According to Fox 8 News in Cleveland, the doctor has been identified as George Seese and the shooter has been identified as Michael Wood.

Seese also went by the nickname “Skip.”

The two men shared a mutual love interest, Fox 8 reports.

Massillon Police Chief Keith Moser says it appears Seese was shot twice Monday afternoon while walking to his vehicle.

Earlier Monday, Moser said Seese was in surgery at the hospital.

Moser said Wood, who shot himself in the head, parked next to Seese’s vehicle.

A man who lives near Affinity Medical Center told The Independent newspaper he heard about six shots Monday afternoon. Fox 8 reports that police found six shell casings at the scene.

Police said it was an isolated incident and there was no threat to anyone else, Fox 8 reports.

Still, the hospital and nearby schools went into lockdown after the shooting.