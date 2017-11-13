Fire destroys vacant house in Trotwood

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — A vacant house in Trotwood was destroyed by fire late on Sunday night.

Firefighters responded to a call of smoke in the area of the 1800 block of Guenther Road, near Schroeder Road, just after 11:30 p.m. on Sunday.

When crews arrived, they found the vacant house engulfed in flames.

Firefighters determined the house was empty and chose to fight the fire from outside and above. Fire officials say there were challenged getting close enough to knock down the flames.

“We did have some access issues with the overgrowth of brush and weeds on the property,” Trotwood Fire Chief Rick Haacke said.

No one was hurt by the fire. No surrounding properties were damaged.

The cause is under investigation.

Fire officials said road crews would come to the area to salt roads if the temperatures dropped low enough overnight.