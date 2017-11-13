Foodbank helps families affected by grocery store fire

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Foodbank is stepping in to help those impacted by a local grocery store fire.

A home made sign reading: “We Love and Miss you, Food For Less” hangs on the fence in front of the charred rubble that’s all that’s left of the local grocery store. It burned to the ground, Thursday.

Area resident Brandon Enis, who live in that area, says neighbors still trying to come to grips with the loss of their only grocery store.

“It was right there for us,” Enis said. “It was something that we could walk down the street, maybe take us two to three minutes to get down there to the store, and we was able to get our food.”

Enis was standing in line to receive assistance from the Foodbank. The Foodbank is providing three food distributions to families impacted by the fire.

Enis called the loss of the Food For Less grocery store, a tragedy. He said not everyone in that community has a car or the means to get to another, farther, store for food.

“Now we have to travel outside of our region to go do grocery shopping or to go get some food,” he said. “And for those who can’t move, it’s very sad for them.”

There were long lines at the Foodbank distribution. Those in need waited for staples like fresh fruits and vegetables and bread.

Students from Dunbar High School were on hand to volunteer.

School senior Mary Franklin said: “I feel good to be able to help people out, who’re in need.”

School counselor Trishelle Campbell said the school is encouraging their students to volunteer so they can have a better idea of the challenges of the community.

“Well, it’s sad of course anytime you lose any sources or resources within your neighborhood and people have to be redistributed out of their neighborhood and have to go somewhere else to find groceries,” Campbell said.

“But it’s also a perfect opportunity that this [the Foodbank] was open and available for them to come to and get their resources, here.”

Volunteers at the Foodbank distribution said they have around nine thousand pounds of food to give away to those in need.