Gov. Kasich calls for new discussion on guns to stem violence

By Published:
Ohio Gov. John Kasich delivers his State of the State address at the Sandusky State Theatre, Tuesday, April 4, 2017, in Sandusky, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Ohio Gov. John Kasich says gun owners and backers of gun-control measures need to find common ground on ways to reduce violence.

The Republican governor in an editorial published by Cleveland.com and during an interview Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” said it’s time to bring together reasonable people on both sides of the debate.

Kasich points to a similar approach in Ohio where those in law enforcement and community leaders held forums aimed at building trust between police and residents.

That resulted in new standards for police on use of deadly force, body cameras and other issues that have been adopted by hundreds of departments across Ohio.

Kasich says he doesn’t know if bringing together both sides of the gun debate will work. But he says arguing hasn’t been effective.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s