GQ names Colin Kaepernick its ‘Citizen of the Year’

NEW YORK – While he’s yet to land a new QB job in the National Football League, GQ magazine named Colin Kaepernick its 2017 Citizen of the Year, saying his take-a-knee protest against racism and police brutality has made him the “man who became the movement.”

The magazine said the decision of the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback to kneel on the sidelines during the national anthem puts him at the same level of other groundbreaking sports stars, including Muhammad Ali and Jackie Robinson, who risked their careers to take a political stand.

“I’m honored to be recognized by @GQMagazine as Citizen of the Year,” Kaepernick tweeted Monday morning.