Kettering Fire Captain under investigation, placed on leave

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – A Kettering Fire Captain has been placed on administrative leave after city leaders were informed of an investigation by Huber Heights Police.

No details have been released but the City of Kettering sent a statement to 2 NEWS about the investigation.

“This individual was placed on leave because we were made aware of an incident under investigation which occurred outside of Kettering. The individual will remain on leave and the City of Kettering will continue to cooperate with Huber Heights as they conduct their investigation.”

The City did confirm the name of the individual under investigation by Huber Heights Police but 2 NEWS and WDTN.com is not naming the employee because that person has not been charged with any crime. The City also confirmed the employee was placed on leave October 3.

2 NEWS has obtained a police report from Huber Heights dated September 26 that shows an investigation was opened into unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and a second crime of dissemination but no details are given. The victim is shown in the report to be a 14-year-old girl.

The report also shows an iPhone 7 Plus was seized as part of the investigation. Both of the crimes are felonies.

The alleged offenses took place at an abandoned building on September 26, 2017. No arrests have been made in this case.

Police were called to the building when a neighbor called 911 reporting suspicious activity at the building.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will keep you updated on WDTN.com and on 2 NEWS when more information is available.