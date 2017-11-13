Local group collects presents for children in need

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A local group is organizing Christmas gifts for children in need this holiday season.

Dayton area team volunteers of the Samaritan’s Purse project hope to send more than 48,500 shoe boxes filled with gifts consisting of school supplies, toys and necessity items to children in need overseas.

The group will be collecting the donated items during National Collection Week which starts today and continues through November 20.

The organization also provides an online donation where participants can make an online donation towards a shoe box filled with supplies. You can click here for all of the information.

Click here to visit their website and search a drop-off locations by cities or ZIP codes near you.