Man arrested after hidden cameras found in bathroom

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – A Beavercreek man is behind bars Monday after hidden cameras were found in a bathroom.

The cameras were found in a fake electrical outlet near the shower area of a bathroom. More cameras were found in a fake USB phone charger, also near the bathroom and in an alarm clock.

The cameras were discovered in October.

Police were notified and obtained a search warrant for the home. Several items were removed and the man was allowed to reenter the home.

A day after the search police were called to Kettering Medical Center where the man in question was on suicide watch. When he was released from the hospital he was arrested and taken to the Beavercreek Police Department.

The victim was 13 years old.

The man was taken to the Greene County Jail and is being held in the Greene County Jail on charges of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material, possessing criminal tools and voyeurism.

WDTN.com is not naming the suspect to protect the identity of those involved in this case.

No court date is listed in the records.