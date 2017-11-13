Marijuana in Ohio: Local cultivator plans to grow drug in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – For the first time, we’re hearing from one of cultivators chosen by the State of Ohio, who plans to grow medical marijuana right here in the Miami Valley.

Jason Wilson wants to grow medical marijuana in Huber Heights and cultivate it out of a facility located at 6212 Executive Boulevard. Monday, we spoke with him about the challenges he’s facing and what he wants to the community to know about his new business.

Currently, a moratorium on medical marijuana is in place in Huber Heights, but that won’t have an impact on Wilson’s new business because he applied for a provisional cultivator license before the temporary ban was put in place.

“I’m a disabled vet,” Wilson said. “And I see the medical marijuana industry helping the vets. That’s why I got into it.”

The Ohio Department of Commerce awarded 11 cultivator provisional licenses this month and Wilson’s company, Paragon Development Group, was one of them.

“This is a cultivated facility. All it does is produce the plants. From there they send it out for processing. There will be no transactions. Nobody is allowed in the facility.”

Wilson plans to hire 15 to 25 employees, including, 5 executives, 3 trimmers, 3 growers and 2 support staff.

Wilson says strict security measures will be in place.

“We’re putting a state-of-the-art mandated system from the state of Ohio,” Wilson said. “It cost about $300,000 dollars. The local police will have a login and password to see inside the facilities at all times.”

Marijuana grown at the facility will be transported to local dispensaries by a 3rd party transportation company contracted by the business. According to Wilson’s business plan, drivers will even carry vinegar to douse any marijuana if the vehicle is involved accident or malfunctions and marijuana is released from the transport truck.

“They only allowed 11 of these in the state, “Wilson said. “I feel like we could be one of the elite.”

Wilson still has some obstacles to overcome before he can start-up the business. The City of Huber Heights is proposing some changes to the legislation that could keep Wilson from starting up. Those changes will be discussed at a future city council meeting in December.